Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, DXC Technology Company. (DXC) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended September 2023, DXC Technology Company. (DXC - Free Report) reported revenue of $3.44 billion, down 3.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.70, compared to $0.75 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.44 billion, representing a surprise of -0.11%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +2.94%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.68.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how DXC Technology Company. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Global Business Service (GBS) - YoY change: -0.2% compared to the 0% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Total Revenues - YoY change: -3.6% compared to the -3.6% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Global Infrastructure Services (GIS) - YoY change: -6.8% versus the three-analyst average estimate of -4.2%.
  • Revenues- Global Infrastructure Services (GIS): $1.73 billion versus $1.72 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.8% change.
  • Revenues- Global Business Service (GBS): $1.71 billion compared to the $1.71 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.2% year over year.
  • Segment Profit- Global Business Service (GBS): $213 million compared to the $200.79 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Segment Profit- All other loss: -$63 million compared to the -$58.78 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Segment Profit- Global Infrastructure Services (GIS): $101 million compared to the $92.58 million average estimate based on two analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for DXC Technology Company. here>>>

Shares of DXC Technology Company. have returned -4.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


DXC Technology Company. (DXC) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise