Compared to Estimates, Cross Country (CCRN) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN - Free Report) reported $442.29 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 30.5%. EPS of $0.39 for the same period compares to $1.07 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $443.48 million, representing a surprise of -0.27%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -4.88%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.41.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Cross Country performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Nurse and allied staffing statistical data - FTEsp: 9,849 compared to the 10,184 average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Physician staffing statistical data - Days filled in HRS: 23,004 compared to the 18,365 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Physician staffing statistical data - Revenue per day filled: $1,986 versus $1,823.50 estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Nurse and allied staffing statistical data - Average revenue per FTE per day: $434 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $426.
  • Revenue- Physician staffing: $45.70 million compared to the $39.97 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +91.8% year over year.
  • Revenue- Nurse and allied staffing: $396.60 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $402.72 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -35.2%.
Shares of Cross Country have returned -7.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

