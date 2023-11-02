Back to top

Markel Group (MKL) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Markel Group (MKL - Free Report) reported $3.64 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 8.8%. EPS of $16.56 for the same period compares to $13.17 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.66 billion, representing a surprise of -0.39%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -21.14%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $21.00.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Markel Group performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Underwriting Expenses Ratio: 32.9% compared to the 33.3% average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Combined Ratio: 99.1% compared to the 92.9% average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Loss Ratio - Insurance Segment (Underwriting Ratios): 65.1% versus 59.5% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Operating revenues- Net investment income: $192.21 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $173.42 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +78.4%.
  • Operating revenues- Earned premiums: $2.12 billion compared to the $2.14 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.4% year over year.
  • Net Earned Premiums- Reinsurance: $274.16 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $283.69 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.2%.
  • Net Earned Premiums- Insurance: $1.85 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.88 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9%.
View all Key Company Metrics for Markel Group here>>>

Shares of Markel Group have returned +1.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

