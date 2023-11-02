Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Energy Transfer LP (ET) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended September 2023, Energy Transfer LP (ET - Free Report) reported revenue of $20.74 billion, down 9.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.31, compared to $0.30 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -4.34% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $21.68 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.29, the EPS surprise was +6.90%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Energy Transfer LP performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Midstream - Gathered volumes: 19,825 BBtu/D versus the two-analyst average estimate of 20,051.38 BBtu/D.
  • NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services - Refined products transportation volumes: 551 millions of barrels of oil per day versus the two-analyst average estimate of 541.75 millions of barrels of oil per day.
  • NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services - NGL transportation volumes: 2161 millions of barrels of oil per day versus 2164.96 millions of barrels of oil per day estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Intrastate transportation and storage: $244 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $280.94 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Interstate transportation and storage: $491 million compared to the $458.64 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Crude oil transportation and services: $706 million compared to the $690.99 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- NGL and refined products transportation and services: $1.08 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $895.38 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Midstream: $631 million compared to the $629.85 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Energy Transfer LP have returned -3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

