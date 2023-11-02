We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Compared to Estimates, Energy Transfer LP (ET) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
For the quarter ended September 2023, Energy Transfer LP (ET - Free Report) reported revenue of $20.74 billion, down 9.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.31, compared to $0.30 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of -4.34% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $21.68 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.29, the EPS surprise was +6.90%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Energy Transfer LP performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Midstream - Gathered volumes: 19,825 BBtu/D versus the two-analyst average estimate of 20,051.38 BBtu/D.
- NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services - Refined products transportation volumes: 551 millions of barrels of oil per day versus the two-analyst average estimate of 541.75 millions of barrels of oil per day.
- NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services - NGL transportation volumes: 2161 millions of barrels of oil per day versus 2164.96 millions of barrels of oil per day estimated by two analysts on average.
- Adjusted EBITDA- Intrastate transportation and storage: $244 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $280.94 million.
- Adjusted EBITDA- Interstate transportation and storage: $491 million compared to the $458.64 million average estimate based on two analysts.
- Adjusted EBITDA- Crude oil transportation and services: $706 million compared to the $690.99 million average estimate based on two analysts.
- Adjusted EBITDA- NGL and refined products transportation and services: $1.08 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $895.38 million.
- Adjusted EBITDA- Midstream: $631 million compared to the $629.85 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Energy Transfer LP have returned -3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.