Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Watts Water (WTS) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

Watts Water (WTS - Free Report) reported $504.3 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 3.4%. EPS of $2.04 for the same period compares to $1.79 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $503.37 million, representing a surprise of +0.19%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +11.48%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.83.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Watts Water performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Geographic Revenue- EMEA: $120.20 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $117.24 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.3%.
  • Geographic Revenue- Americas: $351 million compared to the $351.85 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.3% year over year.
  • Geographic Revenue- Asia: $33.10 million versus $32.81 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +32.9% change.
View all Key Company Metrics for Watts Water here>>>

Shares of Watts Water have returned +1.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (WTS) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise