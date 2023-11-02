Envista (
View all Key Company Metrics for Envista here>>>
Compared to Estimates, Envista (NVST) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
Envista (NVST - Free Report) reported $631.3 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 0%. EPS of $0.43 for the same period compares to $0.47 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $650.69 million, representing a surprise of -2.98%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -6.52%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.46.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Envista performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Geographic Sales- North America: $332 million compared to the $347.86 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.4% year over year.
- Geographic Sales- Western Europe: $119.50 million versus $108.84 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +18% change.
- Geographic Sales- Emerging markets: $149.40 million versus $159.15 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.3% change.
- Geographic Sales- Other developed markets: $30.40 million compared to the $31.07 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.3% year over year.
- Geographic Sales- Specialty Products & Technologies- North America: $170.10 million versus $181.15 million estimated by three analysts on average.
- Geographic Sales- Equipment & Consumables- Emerging markets: $37.40 million versus $42.80 million estimated by three analysts on average.
- Geographic Sales- Specialty Products & Technologies- Other developed markets: $22 million compared to the $22.28 million average estimate based on three analysts.
- Geographic Sales- Specialty Products & Technologies- Emerging markets: $112 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $116.35 million.
- Geographic Sales- Equipment & Consumables- North America: $161.90 million compared to the $166.71 million average estimate based on three analysts.
- Geographic Sales- Equipment & Consumables- Western Europe: $24.10 million compared to the $24.81 million average estimate based on three analysts.
- Sales- Equipment & Consumables: $231.80 million versus $243.12 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.7% change.
- Sales- Specialty Products & Technologies: $399.50 million versus $403.80 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1% change.
Shares of Envista have returned -14.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.