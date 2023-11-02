We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Compared to Estimates, Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (WMB) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
For the quarter ended September 2023, Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (WMB - Free Report) reported revenue of $2.56 billion, down 15.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.45, compared to $0.48 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.57 billion, representing a surprise of -0.33%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +12.50%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.40.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Williams Companies, Inc. (The) performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Williams Companies, Inc. (The) here>>>
- Northeast G&P - Gathering volumes: 4.41 Bcf/D compared to the 4.47 Bcf/D average estimate based on two analysts.
- West - NGL equity sales: 22 millions of barrels of oil per day compared to the 10.39 millions of barrels of oil per day average estimate based on two analysts.
- West - NGL production: 61 millions of barrels of oil per day compared to the 33.94 millions of barrels of oil per day average estimate based on two analysts.
- West - Gathering volumes: 5.6 Bcf/D versus the two-analyst average estimate of 6.53 Bcf/D.
- Adjusted EBITDA- Other: $82 million versus $55.53 million estimated by three analysts on average.
- Adjusted EBITDA- Northeast G&P: $485 million versus $475.13 million estimated by three analysts on average.
- Adjusted EBITDA- Transmission and Gulf of Mexico: $754 million compared to the $654.74 million average estimate based on three analysts.
- Adjusted EBITDA- West: $315 million compared to the $281.67 million average estimate based on three analysts.
- Modified EBITDA- Northeast G&P: $454 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $462.70 million.
- Modified EBITDA- Transmission and Gulf of Mexico: $881 million compared to the $644.32 million average estimate based on two analysts.
- Modified EBITDA- West: $315 million compared to the $261.29 million average estimate based on two analysts.
- Adjusted EBITDA- Gas & NGL Marketing Services: $16 million compared to the $6 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) have returned +4.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.