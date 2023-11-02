Camping World (CWH) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended September 2023, Camping World (
CWH Quick Quote CWH - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.73 billion, down 6.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.39, compared to $1.07 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.72 billion, representing a surprise of +0.52%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +160.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.15.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Camping World performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Unit sales - New vehicle: 15,205 versus 15,903 estimated by three analysts on average. Unit sales - Used vehicle: 17,125 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 16,008. Average selling price - New vehicles: $44,670 compared to the $43,269.17 average estimate based on three analysts. Average selling price - Used vehicles: $34,466 versus $34,840.74 estimated by three analysts on average. Average gross profit per unit - New vehicles: $6,756 compared to the $6,203.43 average estimate based on two analysts. Revenue- RV and Outdoor Retail- Products, service and other: $235.61 million versus $252.80 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -12.4% change. Revenue- RV and Outdoor Retail- Finance and insurance, net: $163.63 million versus $148.99 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.9% change. Revenue- RV and Outdoor Retail- Used vehicles: $590.23 million versus $557.71 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12.2% change. Revenue- RV and Outdoor Retail- New vehicles: $679.21 million versus $688.11 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -18.6% change. Revenue- RV and Outdoor Retail: $1.68 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.66 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -7%. Revenue- RV and Outdoor Retail- Good Sam Club: $11.05 million compared to the $12.27 million average estimate based on two analysts. Revenue- Good Sam Services and Plans: $49.89 million compared to the $51.83 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.9% year over year. View all Key Company Metrics for Camping World here>>>
Shares of Camping World have returned -13.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.
Image: Bigstock
Camping World (CWH) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
For the quarter ended September 2023, Camping World (CWH - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.73 billion, down 6.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.39, compared to $1.07 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.72 billion, representing a surprise of +0.52%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +160.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.15.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Camping World performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Camping World here>>>
- Unit sales - New vehicle: 15,205 versus 15,903 estimated by three analysts on average.
- Unit sales - Used vehicle: 17,125 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 16,008.
- Average selling price - New vehicles: $44,670 compared to the $43,269.17 average estimate based on three analysts.
- Average selling price - Used vehicles: $34,466 versus $34,840.74 estimated by three analysts on average.
- Average gross profit per unit - New vehicles: $6,756 compared to the $6,203.43 average estimate based on two analysts.
- Revenue- RV and Outdoor Retail- Products, service and other: $235.61 million versus $252.80 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -12.4% change.
- Revenue- RV and Outdoor Retail- Finance and insurance, net: $163.63 million versus $148.99 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.9% change.
- Revenue- RV and Outdoor Retail- Used vehicles: $590.23 million versus $557.71 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12.2% change.
- Revenue- RV and Outdoor Retail- New vehicles: $679.21 million versus $688.11 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -18.6% change.
- Revenue- RV and Outdoor Retail: $1.68 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.66 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -7%.
- Revenue- RV and Outdoor Retail- Good Sam Club: $11.05 million compared to the $12.27 million average estimate based on two analysts.
- Revenue- Good Sam Services and Plans: $49.89 million compared to the $51.83 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.9% year over year.
Shares of Camping World have returned -13.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.