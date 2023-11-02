Regeneron (REGN) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Regeneron (
REGN Quick Quote REGN - Free Report) reported $3.36 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 14.5%. EPS of $11.59 for the same period compares to $11.14 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.92% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.24 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $10.80, the EPS surprise was +7.31%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Regeneron performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Revenues- Eylea (Aflibercept)- US: $1.45 billion compared to the $1.55 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -11.1% year over year. Revenues- Praluent (alirocumab)- US: $40.40 million versus $37.70 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +36% change. Revenues- Kevzara (sarilumab)- ROW: $43.30 million compared to the $39.41 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +23.7% year over year. Revenues- Dupixent (dupilumab)- US: $2.37 billion versus $2.29 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +29.7% change. Revenues- Net product sales: $1.79 billion versus $1.82 billion estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.9% change. Revenues- Other Revenue: $138 million versus $112.68 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +63.9% change. Revenues- Collaboration: $1.44 billion versus $1.33 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +36.9% change. Revenues- Collaboration revenue- Bayer: $377 million compared to the $371.25 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13.2% year over year. Revenues- Collaboration revenue- Sanofi: $1.07 billion versus $995.97 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +49.8% change. Revenues- Praluent (alirocumab)- Total: $165.50 million compared to the $137.57 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +45.6% year over year. Revenues- Kevzara (sarilumab)- Total: $95.70 million versus $93.70 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.6% change. Revenues- Dupixent (dupilumab)- Total: $3.10 billion versus $2.97 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +32.9% change. View all Key Company Metrics for Regeneron here>>>
Shares of Regeneron have returned -2.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.
Image: Bigstock
