Duke Energy (DUK) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended September 2023, Duke Energy (DUK - Free Report) reported revenue of $7.99 billion, up 0.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.94, compared to $1.78 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8.11 billion, representing a surprise of -1.45%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +1.04%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.92.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Duke Energy performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total Revenues- Gas Utilities and Infrastructure: $313 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $549.36 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -26.7%.
  • Total Revenues- Electric Utilities and Infrastructure: $7.72 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $7.57 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.7%.
  • Operating Income- Gas Utilities & Infrastructure: $33 million compared to the $34.52 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Operating Income- Electric Utilities & Infrastructure: $2.04 billion versus $2.35 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Duke Energy have returned +4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

