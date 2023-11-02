Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Six Flags (SIX) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended September 2023, Six Flags (SIX - Free Report) reported revenue of $547.46 million, up 8.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.32, compared to $1.39 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.86% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $542.78 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.48, the EPS surprise was -10.81%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Six Flags performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Attendance: 9.3 million compared to the 9.01 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • In-park spending per capita: $25.51 compared to the $25.75 average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Total guest spending per capita: $56.37 versus $57.47 estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Admissions revenue per capita: $30.86 versus $31.87 estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Sponsorship, international agreements and accommodations: $24.43 million compared to the $16.66 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +60.4% year over year.
  • Revenue- Park food merchandise and other: $236.70 million versus $231.18 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13.2% change.
  • Revenue- Park admissions: $286.32 million compared to the $293.42 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.1% year over year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Six Flags here>>>

Shares of Six Flags have returned -4.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Six Flags Entertainment Corporation New (SIX) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise