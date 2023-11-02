Back to top

Tempur Sealy (TPX) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Tempur Sealy (TPX - Free Report) reported $1.28 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 0.5%. EPS of $0.77 for the same period compares to $0.78 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.31 billion, representing a surprise of -2.27%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -3.75%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.80.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Tempur Sealy performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- International: $253.40 million compared to the $234.84 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.3% year over year.
  • Net Sales- North America: $1.02 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.08 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.2%.
  • Net Sales- North America- Direct: $138.60 million versus $142.60 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.7% change.
  • Net Sales- International- Direct: $163.90 million compared to the $149.02 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +16.7% year over year.
  • Net Sales- International- Wholesale: $89.50 million compared to the $89.30 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.2% year over year.
  • Net Sales- North America- Wholesale: $885.10 million versus $933.27 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.6% change.
  • Net Sales- Direct: $302.50 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $291.61 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8%.
  • Net Sales- Wholesale: $974.60 million versus $1.02 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.9% change.
Shares of Tempur Sealy have returned -2.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

