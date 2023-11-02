Back to top

Axis Capital (AXS) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended September 2023, Axis Capital (AXS - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.49 billion, up 37.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.34, compared to $0.03 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.31% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.44 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.86, the EPS surprise was +25.81%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Axis Capital performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Combined Ratio - Total: 92.7% compared to the 94.3% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net loss and loss expense ratio - Total: 59.3% compared to the 62.6% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net premiums earned: $1.32 billion compared to the $1.30 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.9% year over year.
  • Net investment income: $154.20 million versus $138.66 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +74.9% change.
  • Other insurance related income (loss): $10.34 million compared to the $2.99 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +847.3% year over year.
Shares of Axis Capital have returned +3.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

