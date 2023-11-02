Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Lantheus Holdings (LNTH) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended September 2023, Lantheus Holdings (LNTH - Free Report) reported revenue of $319.95 million, up 33.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.47, compared to $0.99 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.57% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $315.01 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.32, the EPS surprise was +11.36%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Lantheus Holdings performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- DEFINITY: $67.34 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $69.40 million.
  • Revenues- TechneLite: $23.27 million compared to the $21.92 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenues- Total radiopharmaceutical oncology: $216.28 million compared to the $217.65 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenues- Total precision diagnostics: $96.35 million versus $96.87 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenues- Other precision diagnostics: $5.74 million versus $5.56 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenues- Other radiopharmaceutical oncology: $0.85 million versus $0.82 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenues- Strategic partnerships and other revenue: $7.32 million versus $1.93 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenues- PYLARIFY: $215.43 million compared to the $216.84 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Lantheus Holdings have returned -8.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

