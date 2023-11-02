Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Aptiv PLC (APTV) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended September 2023, Aptiv PLC (APTV - Free Report) reported revenue of $5.11 billion, up 10.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.30, compared to $1.28 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.47% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.99 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.20, the EPS surprise was +8.33%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Aptiv PLC performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Signal and Power Solutions: $3.69 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $3.60 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.7%.
  • Net sales- Eliminations and Other: -$14 million compared to the -$10.24 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +55.6% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Advanced Safety and User Experience: $1.44 billion compared to the $1.32 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +20.2% year over year.
  • Adjusted Operating Income- Advanced Safety and User Experience: $109 million versus $113.14 million estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Adjusted Operating Income- Signal and Power Solutions: $451 million versus $412.06 million estimated by five analysts on average.
Shares of Aptiv PLC have returned -10.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

