Stericycle (SRCL) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Stericycle (SRCL - Free Report) reported $653.5 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 5.3%. EPS of $0.43 for the same period compares to $0.65 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $680.27 million, representing a surprise of -3.94%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.43.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Stericycle performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue by Service- North America- Regulated Waste and Compliance Services: $368 million versus $371.70 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenue by Service- North America- Secure Information Destruction Services: $189.10 million versus $219.28 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Geographic Revenues- International: $96.40 million versus $91.05 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -8.6% change.
  • Revenue by Service- International- Secure Information Destruction Services: $24.50 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $28.33 million.
  • Revenue by Service- International- Regulated Waste and Compliance Services: $71.90 million compared to the $62.72 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenue by Service- Secure Information Destruction Services: $213.60 million compared to the $244.39 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -11.9% year over year.
  • Revenue by Service- Regulated Waste and Compliance Solutions: $439.90 million compared to the $435.32 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.8% year over year.
Shares of Stericycle have returned -2.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

