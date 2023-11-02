Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Teleflex (TFX) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Teleflex (TFX - Free Report) reported $746.39 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 8.7%. EPS of $3.64 for the same period compares to $3.27 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $734.8 million, representing a surprise of +1.58%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +11.31%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $3.27.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Teleflex performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Geographic Revenues- Americas: $428.20 million compared to the $423.72 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.7% year over year.
  • Geographic Revenues- Asia: $93.20 million compared to the $93.36 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13.7% year over year.
  • Geographic Revenues- EMEA: $142.70 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $138.47 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.1%.
  • Net Revenues- Interventional: $134.10 million versus the 12-analyst average estimate of $120.23 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +23.4%.
  • Net Revenues- Interventional Urology: $73.60 million versus $76.93 million estimated by 12 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.8% change.
  • Net Revenues- OEM: $82.30 million versus $81.23 million estimated by 12 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +15.4% change.
  • Net Revenues- Vascular Access: $169.90 million versus $180.09 million estimated by 12 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.7% change.
  • Net Revenues- Anesthesia: $97.60 million versus the 12-analyst average estimate of $103.04 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of 0%.
  • Net Revenues- Other: $76.10 million compared to the $70.67 million average estimate based on 12 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.9% year over year.
  • Net Revenues- Surgical: $112.80 million compared to the $102.79 million average estimate based on 12 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +21.2% year over year.
Shares of Teleflex have returned -4.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

