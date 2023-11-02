Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Huntington Ingalls (HII) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

Huntington Ingalls (HII - Free Report) reported $2.82 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 7.2%. EPS of $3.70 for the same period compares to $3.44 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.73 billion, representing a surprise of +3.21%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +9.14%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $3.39.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Huntington Ingalls performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Sales and Service Revenues- Mission Technologies: $685 million compared to the $631.21 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +15.1% year over year.
  • Sales and Service Revenues- Intersegment eliminations: -$33 million compared to the -$29.71 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Sales and Service Revenues- Newport News: $1.45 billion compared to the $1.48 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.6% year over year.
  • Sales and Service Revenues- Ingalls: $711 million compared to the $635.72 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +14.1% year over year.
  • Segment operating income (loss)- Ingalls: $73 million compared to the $61.67 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Segment operating income (loss)- Mission Technologies: $24 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $19.79 million.
  • Segment operating income (loss)- Newport News: $90 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $99.58 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for Huntington Ingalls here>>>

Shares of Huntington Ingalls have returned +9.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (HII) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise