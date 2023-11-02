Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Acushnet (GOLF) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended September 2023, Acushnet (GOLF - Free Report) reported revenue of $593.38 million, up 6.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.85, compared to $0.72 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $570.96 million, representing a surprise of +3.93%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +57.41%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.54.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Acushnet performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Titleist golf balls: $192.60 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $192.17 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.3%.
  • Net Sales- Titleist golf clubs: $181 million versus $157.79 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +17.6% change.
  • Net Sales- Other: $35.40 million versus $31.92 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.9% change.
  • Net Sales- FootJoy golf wear: $136.70 million compared to the $130.10 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.8% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Titleist golf gear: $47.70 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $56.47 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -19.4%.
Shares of Acushnet have returned -3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

