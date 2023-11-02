Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Molson Coors (TAP) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Molson Coors Brewing (TAP - Free Report) reported $3.3 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 12.4%. EPS of $1.92 for the same period compares to $1.32 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.24 billion, representing a surprise of +1.67%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +25.49%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.53.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Molson Coors performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Brand Volume - Consolidated: 22.32 million versus 23.46 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Brand Volumes - Americas: 16.25 million compared to the 16.67 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Brand Volumes - EMEA&APAC: 6.08 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of 6.41 million.
  • Net Sales- EMEA&APAC: $670.40 million compared to the $644.72 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +19.2% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Americas: $2.63 billion versus $2.59 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.8% change.
  • Net Sales- Unallocated & Eliminations: -$5.40 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of -$4.18 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for Molson Coors here>>>

Shares of Molson Coors have returned -7.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

