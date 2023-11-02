Back to top

Rockwell Automation (ROK) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Rockwell Automation (ROK - Free Report) reported $2.56 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 20.5%. EPS of $3.64 for the same period compares to $3.04 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +5.12% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.44 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $3.49, the EPS surprise was +4.30%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Rockwell Automation performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Organic Sales - Total Growth: 17.7% versus 10.1% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Sales- Intelligent Devices: $1.17 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.13 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +22.3%.
  • Sales- Lifecycle Services: $571.20 million versus $565.10 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.6% change.
  • Sales- Software & Control: $821 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $767.67 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +24.9%.
Shares of Rockwell Automation have returned -7.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

