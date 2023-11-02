Back to top

Chatham Lodging (CLDT) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2023, Chatham Lodging (CLDT - Free Report) reported revenue of $86.74 million, down 1.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.40, compared to $0.21 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $86.32 million, representing a surprise of +0.48%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +5.26%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.38.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Chatham Lodging performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Room: $79.86 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $79.77 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.6%.
  • Revenue- Reimbursable costs from related parties: $0.28 million versus $0.64 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net Income (loss) attributable to per common shareholders (Diluted): $0.11 compared to the $0.09 average estimate based on three analysts.
Shares of Chatham Lodging have returned -3.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

