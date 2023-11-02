We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
For the quarter ended September 2023, Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS - Free Report) reported revenue of $144 million, down 10% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$1.03, compared to -$0.33 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $139.42 million, representing a surprise of +3.28%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -1.98%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$1.01.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Ionis Pharmaceuticals performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Revenue- Research and development revenue under collaborative agreements: $60 million versus the 10-analyst average estimate of $57.35 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -31%.
- Revenue- Total commercial revenue: $84 million versus $81.32 million estimated by 10 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +15.1% change.
- Commercial Revenue- Spinraza royalties: $67 million compared to the $60.81 million average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.1% year over year.
- Commercial Revenue- Licensing and royalty revenue: $9 million compared to the $13.98 million average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of +80% year over year.
- Commercial Revenue- Tegsedi and Waylivra revenue, net: $8 million versus $7.79 million estimated by eight analysts on average.
- R&D Revenue- Eplontersen joint development revenue: $16 million compared to the $18.46 million average estimate based on five analysts.
- R&D Revenue- Collaborative agreement revenue: $44 million versus $43.17 million estimated by five analysts on average.
- R&D Revenue- Amortization from upfront payments: $18 million versus $14 million estimated by three analysts on average.
- R&D Revenue- Milestone payments: $16 million compared to the $14.36 million average estimate based on two analysts.
- R&D Revenue- Other services: $5 million versus -$3.83 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals have returned +3.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.