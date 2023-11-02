Back to top

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2023, Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS - Free Report) reported revenue of $144 million, down 10% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$1.03, compared to -$0.33 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $139.42 million, representing a surprise of +3.28%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -1.98%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$1.01.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Ionis Pharmaceuticals performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Research and development revenue under collaborative agreements: $60 million versus the 10-analyst average estimate of $57.35 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -31%.
  • Revenue- Total commercial revenue: $84 million versus $81.32 million estimated by 10 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +15.1% change.
  • Commercial Revenue- Spinraza royalties: $67 million compared to the $60.81 million average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.1% year over year.
  • Commercial Revenue- Licensing and royalty revenue: $9 million compared to the $13.98 million average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of +80% year over year.
  • Commercial Revenue- Tegsedi and Waylivra revenue, net: $8 million versus $7.79 million estimated by eight analysts on average.
  • R&D Revenue- Eplontersen joint development revenue: $16 million compared to the $18.46 million average estimate based on five analysts.
  • R&D Revenue- Collaborative agreement revenue: $44 million versus $43.17 million estimated by five analysts on average.
  • R&D Revenue- Amortization from upfront payments: $18 million versus $14 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • R&D Revenue- Milestone payments: $16 million compared to the $14.36 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • R&D Revenue- Other services: $5 million versus -$3.83 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals have returned +3.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

