IQVIA (IQV) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

IQVIA Holdings (IQV - Free Report) reported $3.74 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 4.9%. EPS of $2.49 for the same period compares to $2.48 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.21% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.78 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.46, the EPS surprise was +1.22%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how IQVIA performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Technology & Analytics Solutions: $1.43 billion compared to the $1.48 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.2% year over year.
  • Revenues- Research & Development Solution: $2.12 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $2.12 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.2%.
  • Revenues- Contract Sales & Medical Solutions: $183 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $179.07 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of 0%.
  • Segment Profit- Technology & Analytics Solution: $355 million compared to the $391.32 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Segment Profit- Contract Sales & Medical Solutions: $12 million versus $10.61 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Segment Profit- Research & Development Solutions: $495 million compared to the $473.15 million average estimate based on four analysts.
Shares of IQVIA have returned -8.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

