Fox (FOXA) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Fox (
FOXA Quick Quote FOXA - Free Report) reported $3.21 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 0.5%. EPS of $1.09 for the same period compares to $1.21 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.18 billion, representing a surprise of +1.01%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +13.54%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.96.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Fox performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Segment Revenues- Television: $1.78 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.77 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.9%. Segment Revenues- Cable Network Programming: $1.39 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.37 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.1%. Segment Revenues- Other, Corporate and Eliminations: $40 million compared to the $40.79 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -14.9% year over year. Revenues- Television - Advertising: $910 million compared to the $920.96 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.6% year over year. Revenues- Television - Affiliate fee: $735 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $708.62 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.8%. Revenues- Television - Other: $135 million versus $136.80 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.3% change. Revenues by Component- Affiliate fee: $1.74 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.68 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.7%. Revenues by Component- Advertising: $1.20 billion compared to the $1.22 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.6% year over year. Revenues by Component- Other: $267 million compared to the $270.65 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.3% year over year. Revenues- Cable Network Programming - Advertising: $290 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $297.71 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -8.2%. Revenues- Cable Network Programming - Affiliate fee: $1.01 billion versus $971.36 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.3% change. Revenues- Cable Network Programming - Other: $92 million compared to the $95.44 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7% year over year. View all Key Company Metrics for Fox here>>>
Shares of Fox have returned +0.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.
Image: Bigstock
Fox (FOXA) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
Fox (FOXA - Free Report) reported $3.21 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 0.5%. EPS of $1.09 for the same period compares to $1.21 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.18 billion, representing a surprise of +1.01%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +13.54%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.96.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Fox performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Fox here>>>
- Segment Revenues- Television: $1.78 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.77 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.9%.
- Segment Revenues- Cable Network Programming: $1.39 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.37 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.1%.
- Segment Revenues- Other, Corporate and Eliminations: $40 million compared to the $40.79 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -14.9% year over year.
- Revenues- Television - Advertising: $910 million compared to the $920.96 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.6% year over year.
- Revenues- Television - Affiliate fee: $735 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $708.62 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.8%.
- Revenues- Television - Other: $135 million versus $136.80 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.3% change.
- Revenues by Component- Affiliate fee: $1.74 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.68 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.7%.
- Revenues by Component- Advertising: $1.20 billion compared to the $1.22 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.6% year over year.
- Revenues by Component- Other: $267 million compared to the $270.65 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.3% year over year.
- Revenues- Cable Network Programming - Advertising: $290 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $297.71 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -8.2%.
- Revenues- Cable Network Programming - Affiliate fee: $1.01 billion versus $971.36 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.3% change.
- Revenues- Cable Network Programming - Other: $92 million compared to the $95.44 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7% year over year.
Shares of Fox have returned +0.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.