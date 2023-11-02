Back to top

SolarWinds (SWI) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended September 2023, SolarWinds (SWI - Free Report) reported revenue of $189.59 million, up 5.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.23, compared to $0.20 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.99% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $184.09 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.19, the EPS surprise was +21.05%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how SolarWinds performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Total Recurring: $175.18 million compared to the $167.41 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.8% year over year.
  • Revenue- Subscription: $58.76 million versus $54.46 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Maintenance: $116.42 million versus $112.96 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenue- License: $14.41 million versus $16.66 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of SolarWinds have returned -0.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

