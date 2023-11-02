Back to top

Criteo S.A. (CRTO) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended September 2023, Criteo S.A. (CRTO - Free Report) reported revenue of $245.4 million, up 15% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.71, compared to $0.53 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.65% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $241.41 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.63, the EPS surprise was +12.70%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Criteo S.A. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Clients: 18,423 versus 20,418 estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Geographic Revenue- Americas: $213.61 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $227.06 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.1%.
  • Geographic Revenue- EMEA: $164.89 million versus $178.86 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.3% change.
  • Geographic Revenue- APAC: $90.70 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $105.26 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -4.3%.
  • Revenue- Traffic Acquisition Costs (TAC): $223.80 million compared to the $256.33 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -4.2% year over year.
  • Revenue- Total: $469.19 million versus $496.45 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5% change.
  • Revenue- Contribution ex-TAC: $245.40 million compared to the $240.45 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +15% year over year.
Shares of Criteo S.A. have returned -2.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

