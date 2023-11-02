Back to top

Alnylam (ALNY) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2023, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY - Free Report) reported revenue of $750.53 million, up 184% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.15, compared to -$3.32 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $406.14 million, representing a surprise of +84.80%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +171.43%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$1.61.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Alnylam performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Product revenues, net: $313.15 million compared to the $316.65 million average estimate based on 10 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +34.8% year over year.
  • Royalty revenue: $9.91 million versus the 10-analyst average estimate of $9.80 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +261.2%.
  • Net Product Revenues- Givlaari: $54.15 million versus $62.05 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +18.6% change.
  • Net Product Revenue- Oxlumo: $28.74 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $28.03 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +74.9%.
  • Net Product Revenues- Onpattro: $81.59 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $80.49 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -43.7%.
  • Net Product Revenue- Amvuttra: $148.68 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $146.62 million.
Shares of Alnylam have returned -7.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

