Compared to Estimates, Lilly (LLY) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Eli Lilly (
LLY Quick Quote LLY - Free Report) reported $9.5 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 36.8%. EPS of $0.10 for the same period compares to $1.98 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8.88 billion, representing a surprise of +6.97%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +225.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.08.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Lilly performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Net Sales- Cyramza (Ramucirumab /IMC-1121B) - US: $88 million compared to the $101.43 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.6% year over year. Net Sales- International-Humalog [$M]: $201.20 million versus $187.13 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.2% change. Net Sales- International-Forteo [$M]: $45.20 million compared to the $49.76 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -29.8% year over year. Net Sales- International-Alimta [$M]: $32.30 million compared to the $35.15 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -41.1% year over year. Net Sales- Erbitux [$M]: $153.90 million compared to the $151.75 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.2% year over year. Net Sales- Jardiance (Empagliflozin/BI 10773)- Total: $700.80 million compared to the $755.08 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +22.2% year over year. Net Sales- Olumiant/Baricitinib (LY3009104)/JAK1/JAK2 Inhibitor- Total: $231.40 million compared to the $228.14 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +26.5% year over year. Net Sales- Alimta [$M]: $53.50 million compared to the $52.32 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -55.2% year over year. Net Sales- Oncology [$M]: $1.75 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.70 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +35.1%. Net Sales- Neurosciences: $1.77 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.03 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +373.8%. Net Sales- Immunology: $986.90 million compared to the $992.83 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13.9% year over year. Net Sales- Verzenio- Total: $1.04 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.02 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +68.4%. View all Key Company Metrics for Lilly here>>>
Shares of Lilly have returned +4.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.
Image: Bigstock
Compared to Estimates, Lilly (LLY) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
Eli Lilly (LLY - Free Report) reported $9.5 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 36.8%. EPS of $0.10 for the same period compares to $1.98 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8.88 billion, representing a surprise of +6.97%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +225.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.08.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Lilly performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Lilly here>>>
- Net Sales- Cyramza (Ramucirumab /IMC-1121B) - US: $88 million compared to the $101.43 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.6% year over year.
- Net Sales- International-Humalog [$M]: $201.20 million versus $187.13 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.2% change.
- Net Sales- International-Forteo [$M]: $45.20 million compared to the $49.76 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -29.8% year over year.
- Net Sales- International-Alimta [$M]: $32.30 million compared to the $35.15 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -41.1% year over year.
- Net Sales- Erbitux [$M]: $153.90 million compared to the $151.75 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.2% year over year.
- Net Sales- Jardiance (Empagliflozin/BI 10773)- Total: $700.80 million compared to the $755.08 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +22.2% year over year.
- Net Sales- Olumiant/Baricitinib (LY3009104)/JAK1/JAK2 Inhibitor- Total: $231.40 million compared to the $228.14 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +26.5% year over year.
- Net Sales- Alimta [$M]: $53.50 million compared to the $52.32 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -55.2% year over year.
- Net Sales- Oncology [$M]: $1.75 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.70 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +35.1%.
- Net Sales- Neurosciences: $1.77 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.03 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +373.8%.
- Net Sales- Immunology: $986.90 million compared to the $992.83 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13.9% year over year.
- Net Sales- Verzenio- Total: $1.04 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.02 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +68.4%.
Shares of Lilly have returned +4.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.