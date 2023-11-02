We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Parker-Hannifin (PH) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
Parker-Hannifin (PH - Free Report) reported $4.85 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 14.5%. EPS of $5.96 for the same period compares to $4.74 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.89 billion, representing a surprise of -0.88%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +11.82%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $5.33.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Parker-Hannifin performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Aerospace Systems - Change in Percentage - As Reported: 64.7% compared to the 65.1% average estimate based on two analysts.
- Net sales - Aerospace Systems - Organic impact - YoY change: 15.8% compared to the 12.6% average estimate based on two analysts.
- Net sales - Industrial - North America - Organic impact - YoY change: 0.5% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 2.1%.
- Diversified Industrial - North America - Change in Percentage - as reported: 4.6% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 5.7%.
- Net sales - Industrial - International - Organic impact - YoY change: -2.2% versus the two-analyst average estimate of -2.5%.
- Diversified Industrial - International - Change in Percentage - as reported: 2.5% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 3.3%.
- Net sales- Aerospace Systems: $1.23 billion compared to the $1.23 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
- Net sales- Diversified Industrial- International: $1.39 billion versus $1.40 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
- Net sales- Diversified Industrial- North America: $2.23 billion versus $2.25 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Parker-Hannifin have returned -3.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.