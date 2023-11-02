Back to top

Parker-Hannifin (PH) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Parker-Hannifin (PH - Free Report) reported $4.85 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 14.5%. EPS of $5.96 for the same period compares to $4.74 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.89 billion, representing a surprise of -0.88%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +11.82%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $5.33.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Parker-Hannifin performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Aerospace Systems - Change in Percentage - As Reported: 64.7% compared to the 65.1% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net sales - Aerospace Systems - Organic impact - YoY change: 15.8% compared to the 12.6% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net sales - Industrial - North America - Organic impact - YoY change: 0.5% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 2.1%.
  • Diversified Industrial - North America - Change in Percentage - as reported: 4.6% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 5.7%.
  • Net sales - Industrial - International - Organic impact - YoY change: -2.2% versus the two-analyst average estimate of -2.5%.
  • Diversified Industrial - International - Change in Percentage - as reported: 2.5% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 3.3%.
  • Net sales- Aerospace Systems: $1.23 billion compared to the $1.23 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net sales- Diversified Industrial- International: $1.39 billion versus $1.40 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net sales- Diversified Industrial- North America: $2.23 billion versus $2.25 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Parker-Hannifin have returned -3.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

