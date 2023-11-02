Marriott International (
Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Marriott (MAR) Q3 Earnings
Marriott International (MAR - Free Report) reported $5.93 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 11.6%. EPS of $2.11 for the same period compares to $1.69 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.55% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.9 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.10, the EPS surprise was +0.48%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Marriott performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Comparable Systemwide International Properties - Worldwide - REVPAR Growth Rate: 13.8% versus 8.5% estimated by three analysts on average.
- Rooms - Total: 1,532,066 versus 1,598,856 estimated by two analysts on average.
- Comparable Company-Operated International Properties - Worldwide - Occupancy: 70.6% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 71.7%.
- Rooms - Franchised: 958,075 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 980,064.
- Revenues- Contract investment amortization: -$23 million versus -$23.35 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.6% change.
- Revenues- Gross fee revenues: $1.20 billion versus $1.22 billion estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13% change.
- Revenues- Net fee revenues: $1.17 billion versus $1.19 billion estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13.2% change.
- Revenues- Owned, leased, and other revenue: $363 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $366.44 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.2%.
- Revenues- Franchise fees: $748 million versus $738.49 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.3% change.
- Revenues- Incentive management fees: $143 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $165.93 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +34.9%.
- Revenues- Cost reimbursements: $4.39 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $4.35 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.7%.
- Revenues- Base management fees: $306 million versus $310.71 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.3% change.
Shares of Marriott have returned -3.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.