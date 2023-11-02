Back to top

Sabre (SABR) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2023, Sabre (SABR - Free Report) reported revenue of $740.46 million, up 11.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.06, compared to -$0.25 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $731.52 million, representing a surprise of +1.22%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +14.29%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.07.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Sabre performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Travel Solutions - Air Bookings: 76.06 million versus 78.06 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Travel Solutions - Total Bookings: 89.46 million compared to the 91.2 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Travel Solutions - Passengers Boarded: 178.04 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of 177.09 million.
  • Travel Solutions - Lodging, Ground and Sea Bookings: 13.41 million versus 13.14 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Travel Solutions: $671.93 million versus $660.35 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.3% change.
  • Revenue- Hospitality Solutions: $78.58 million compared to the $78.93 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +16.4% year over year.
  • Revenue- Eliminations: -$10.05 million versus -$7.69 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Travel Solutions- Distribution Revenue: $524.80 million versus $522.45 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +21.8% change.
  • Revenue- Travel Solutions- IT Solutions Revenue: $147.13 million compared to the $144.45 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -14.9% year over year.
Shares of Sabre have returned -8.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

