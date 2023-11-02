ICE (ICE) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2023, IntercontinentalExchange (
ICE Quick Quote ICE - Free Report) reported revenue of $2 billion, up 10.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.46, compared to $1.31 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.01 billion, representing a surprise of -0.40%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +4.29%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.40.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how ICE performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Average Daily volume (ADV) in Lots - Energy futures and options: 3,510 thousand versus 3,312.28 thousand estimated by four analysts on average. Average Daily volume (ADV) in Lots - Agricultural and metals futures and options: 419 thousand compared to the 414.98 thousand average estimate based on four analysts. Average Daily volume (ADV) in Lots - Financial futures and options: 2,316 thousand versus the four-analyst average estimate of 2,801.24 thousand. Average Daily Volume (ADV) in Lots - Total Futures & Options: 6,245 thousand versus 6,230.1 thousand estimated by four analysts on average. Revenues- Exchanges Segment (less transaction-based): $1.11 billion versus $1.11 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.3% change. Revenues- Fixed Income and Data Services Segment: $559 million compared to the $560.97 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.7% year over year. Revenues- Mortgage Technology Segment: $330 million versus $326.19 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +19.6% change. Revenues- Exchanges Segment- Data and connectivity services: $236 million versus $229.51 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.8% change. Revenues- Mortgage Technology Segment- Closing solutions: $48 million compared to the $47.31 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -9.4% year over year. Revenues- Mortgage Technology Segment- Origination technology: $172 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $177.01 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -8%. Revenues- Exchanges Segment- OTC and other: $104 million compared to the $107.61 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -14.1% year over year. Revenues- Mortgage Technology Segment- Data and analytics: $69 million versus $36.05 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +213.6% change. View all Key Company Metrics for ICE here>>>
Shares of ICE have returned -0.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.
Image: Bigstock
