Compared to Estimates, Cars.com (CARS) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Cars.com (CARS - Free Report) reported $174.33 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 5.9%. EPS of $0.07 for the same period compares to -$0.04 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $173.02 million, representing a surprise of +0.76%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -30.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.10.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Cars.com performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Dealer: $157.12 million compared to the $159.01 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.1% year over year.
  • Revenue- Other: $2.67 million versus $1.95 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -37.8% change.
  • Revenue- OEM and National: $14.55 million compared to the $12.50 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.4% year over year.
Shares of Cars.com have returned -11.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

