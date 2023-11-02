Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Schneider National (SNDR) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Schneider National (SNDR - Free Report) reported $1.35 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 19.3%. EPS of $0.20 for the same period compares to $0.70 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.4 billion, representing a surprise of -3.19%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -47.37%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.38.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Schneider National performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Logistics - Operating Ratio: 97.4% versus 96.5% estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Operating Ratio - Consolidated: 96.5% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 93.5%.
  • Intermodal - Operating Ratio: 95.8% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 91.4%.
  • Truckload - Operating Ratio: 95.4% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 90.5%.
  • Revenues- Truckload: $535.30 million compared to the $555.76 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -6.3% year over year.
  • Revenues- Intermodal: $263 million compared to the $266.65 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -54% year over year.
  • Revenues- Logistics: $326 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $344.48 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -29.8%.
  • Revenues- Other: $78.40 million versus $92.51 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -19.4% change.
  • Revenues- Fuel surcharge: $172.60 million compared to the $165.67 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -26.1% year over year.
  • Revenues- Inter-segment eliminations: -$23.30 million versus -$28.57 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -9% change.
  • Revenues (Excluding fuel surcharge): $1.18 billion versus $1.23 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -18.2% change.
  • Revenues (Excluding fuel surcharge)- Dedicated: $324.90 million versus $320.01 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Schneider National have returned -5.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

