Clearway Energy (CWEN) Q3 Earnings Lag Estimates, Sales Beat
Clearway Energy Inc. (CWEN - Free Report) recorded third-quarter 2023 earnings of 3 cents per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 55 cents by 94.5%.
Revenues
Total revenues of $371 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $344 million by 7.8%. The top line also improved 9.1% from the year-ago quarter’s $340 million.
Clearway Energy, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Clearway Energy, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Clearway Energy, Inc. Quote
Highlights of the Release
Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter totaled $323 million compared with $322 million in the year-ago period.
Total operating expenses amounted to $277 million, up 17.9% from the prior-year quarter’s figure of $235 million. This was due to an increase in the cost of operations.
Operating income came in at $94 million compared with the year-ago quarter’s $105 million.
CWEN incurred interest expenses of $48 million compared with $49 million in the prior-year period.
Financial Position
Clearway Energy had cash and cash equivalents of $566 million as of Sep 30, 2023, down from $657 million as of Dec 31, 2022.
Total liquidity as of Sep 30, 2023, was $1,645 million, up 20.4% from $1,366 million as of Dec 31, 2022.
Long-term debt as of Sep 30, 2023, was $6,995 million compared with $6,491 million as of Dec 31, 2022.
Net cash provided by operating activities in the first nine months of 2023 totaled $496 million compared with $607 million in the corresponding period of 2022.
The fourth-quarter quarterly dividend increased by 2% to 39.6 cents per share. The annual dividend per share recorded 8% growth in 2023. The company expects annual dividend per share growth in the upper range of 5% to 8% through 2026.
Guidance
Clearway Energy maintained its 2023 cash available for distribution (CAFD) guidance in the range of $330-$360 million.
The company issued its full-year 2024 CAFD guidance at $395 million. This reflects the new growth investments, improved availability and lower maintenance costs of the company.
Zacks Rank
Clearway Energy currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
