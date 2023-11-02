Back to top

Image: Bigstock

SolarEdge (SEDG) Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Fall Y/Y

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (SEDG - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2023 adjusted loss of 55 cents per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of earnings of 68 cents. The bottom line also deteriorated from the prior-year quarter’s reported earnings of 91 cents per share.

Barring one-time adjustments, the company recorded a GAAP loss of $1.08 per share against earnings of 43 cents in the year-ago period.

Revenues

The company’s quarterly revenues of $725.3 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $766.7 million by 5.4%. The top line also declined 13% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of $836.7 million.

Revenues from the solar segment totaled $676.4 million, down 14% from $788.6 million registered in the prior-year period.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. Quote

Operational Highlights

SolarEdge shipped a total of 3.8 gigawatts of inverters and 121 megawatt-hours of batteries in the reported quarter.

The adjusted gross margin contracted 650 basis points to 20.8% from the prior-year figure of 27.3%.

Adjusted operating expenses went up 18% year over year to $128 million.

The adjusted operating income totaled $23.1 million, down 81% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of $120.2 million.

Financial Performance

SolarEdge had $551.1 million in cash and cash equivalents as of Sep 30, 2023, compared with $783.1 million as of Dec 31, 2022.

The cash outflow from operating activities amounted to $40.2 million compared with $80 million in the year-ago period.

Total long-term liabilities were $1,287.5 million as of Sep 30, 2023, compared with $1,199.9 million as of Dec 31, 2022.

Q4 Guidance

SEDG expects revenues in the range of $300-$350 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $1.05 billion, higher than the midpoint of the guided range.

Revenues from the solar segment are projected in the range of $275-$320 million for the same time frame.

While the company’s adjusted gross margin is estimated in the range of 5-8%, the same for the solar segment is anticipated in the band of 7-10%.

SEDG expects adjusted operating expenses in the $126-$130 million range.

Zacks Rank

SolarEdge currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

Recent Solar Releases

Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings of $1.02 per share, which highlights an 18.4% decline from $1.25 reported in the prior-year quarter. The bottom line came in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

Enphase Energy’s third-quarter revenues of $551.1 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $562 million by 1.9%. The top line also declined 13.2% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure of $634.7 million.

JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd.’s (JKS - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2023 earnings per American Depositary Share (ADS) of $2.59, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.96 by 32.1%. The company reported earnings per ADS of 59 cents in the year-ago quarter.

In the quarter under review, JinkoSolar’s total revenues of $4,363.2 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4,224 million by 3.3%. The top line surged 63.1% on a year-over-year basis, driven by an increase in solar module shipments.

First Solar (FSLR - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2023 earnings of $2.50 per share against the prior-year quarter’s reported loss of 46 cents per share. The bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.09 by 19.6%.

First Solar’s third-quarter net sales were $801.1 million, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $901 million by 11.1%. However, the top line improved 27.4% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of $628.9 million.


