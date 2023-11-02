Back to top

Image: Bigstock

NuStar Energy L.P. (NS) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended September 2023, NuStar Energy L.P. (NS - Free Report) reported revenue of $410.3 million, down 0.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.20, compared to $0.20 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $389.58 million, representing a surprise of +5.32%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -9.09%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.22.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how NuStar Energy L.P. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Pipelines - Throughput (barrels/day): 1,801,322 BBL/D compared to the 1,889,904 BBL/D average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Pipeline - Refined products and ammonia pipelines throughput (barrels/day): 600,740 BBL/D versus the two-analyst average estimate of 571,170.3 BBL/D.
  • Pipeline - Crude oil pipelines throughput (barrels/day): 1,200,582 BBL/D compared to the 1,318,734 BBL/D average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenues- Storage- Storage terminal revenues: $53.34 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $51.14 million.
  • Revenues- Storage- Total revenues: $75.20 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $75.39 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -4.1%.
  • Revenues- Pipeline- Throughput and other revenues: $225.36 million compared to the $214.74 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenues- Storage- Throughput terminal revenues: $21.87 million compared to the $24.29 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Segment operating income- Storage: $17.35 million compared to the $32.63 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Segment operating income- Pipeline: $125.95 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $135.93 million.
  • Segment operating income- Fuels Marketing: $8.16 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $8.19 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for NuStar Energy L.P. here>>>

Shares of NuStar Energy L.P. have returned +2.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


NuStar Energy L.P. (NS) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise