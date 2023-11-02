Back to top

Compared to Estimates, WillScot (WSC) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

WillScot (WSC - Free Report) reported $604.83 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 0.1%. EPS of $0.46 for the same period compares to $0.39 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.65% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $608.79 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.45, the EPS surprise was +2.22%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how WillScot performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- North America Modular: $387.81 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $392.87 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.3%.
  • Revenue- North America Storage: $217.03 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $220.22 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.1%.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- North America Storage: $117.09 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $106.65 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- North America Modular: $148.39 million compared to the $152.56 million average estimate based on three analysts.
Shares of WillScot have returned -4.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

