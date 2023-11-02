Back to top

Bausch (BHC) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Bausch Health (BHC - Free Report) reported $2.24 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 9.4%. EPS of $1.03 for the same period compares to $0.76 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.84% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.16 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.92, the EPS surprise was +11.96%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Bausch performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Solta Medical: $83 million compared to the $81.35 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +15.3% year over year.
  • Revenues- International: $275 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $262.28 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10%.
  • Revenues- Total Bausch + Lomb revenues: $1.01 billion compared to the $996.21 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.9% year over year.
  • Revenues- Salix: $614 million versus $584.89 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12.9% change.
  • Revenues- Diversified Products: $259 million compared to the $230.55 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.8% year over year.
  • Revenues- Bausch + Lomb - Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals: $174 million versus $181.58 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.2% change.
  • Revenues- Bausch + Lomb - Vision Care: $648 million versus $616.48 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.4% change.
  • Revenues- Bausch + Lomb - Surgical: $185 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $185.30 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.6%.
Shares of Bausch have returned -11.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

