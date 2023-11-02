Back to top

Pacira (PCRX) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Pacira (PCRX - Free Report) reported $163.93 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 2.1%. EPS of $0.72 for the same period compares to $0.64 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $172.83 million, representing a surprise of -5.15%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -14.29%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.84.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Pacira performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net product sales- iovera: $5.30 million compared to the $4.76 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +18.7% year over year.
  • Net product sales- ZILRETTA: $28.80 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $28.82 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.7%.
  • Net product sales- Bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension: $0.86 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.06 million.
  • Total net product sales: $163.58 million versus $172.10 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.8% change.
  • Net product sales- EXPAREL: $128.67 million versus $137.27 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3% change.
  • Net product sales- Royalty revenue: $0.34 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $0.70 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -62.1%.
Shares of Pacira have returned -1.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

