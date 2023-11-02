Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL) Q3 Earnings

Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL - Free Report) reported $5.11 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 1.3%. EPS of $2.01 for the same period compares to $3.40 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.32% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.1 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.35, the EPS surprise was -14.47%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Jones Lang LaSalle performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • LaSalle- Fee revenue: $102.70 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $112 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -11.5%.
  • Capital Markets- Fee revenue: $431.40 million compared to the $455.08 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • JLL Technologies- Fee revenue: $55.60 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $60.93 million.
  • Work Dynamics- Fee revenue: $497.70 million compared to the $444.57 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Markets Advisory- Fee revenue: $704 million versus $767.34 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Markets Advisory- Fee revenue- Property Management: $138.40 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $131.75 million.
  • Markets Advisory- Fee revenue- Advisory, Consulting and Other: $23.10 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $26.66 million.
  • Capital Markets- Fee revenue- Investment Sales, Debt/Equity Advisory and Other: $308.90 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $316.54 million.
  • Capital Markets- Fee revenue- Valuation Advisory: $84.40 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $85.92 million.
  • Capital Markets- Fee revenue- Loan Servicing: $38.10 million versus $39.75 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • LaSalle- Fee Revenue- Advisory fees: $95.30 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $93.54 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.1%.
  • Work Dynamics- Fee revenue- Workplace Management: $195.10 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $191.89 million.
Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle have returned -1.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

