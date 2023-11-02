We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL) Q3 Earnings
Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL - Free Report) reported $5.11 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 1.3%. EPS of $2.01 for the same period compares to $3.40 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.32% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.1 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.35, the EPS surprise was -14.47%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Jones Lang LaSalle performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- LaSalle- Fee revenue: $102.70 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $112 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -11.5%.
- Capital Markets- Fee revenue: $431.40 million compared to the $455.08 million average estimate based on three analysts.
- JLL Technologies- Fee revenue: $55.60 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $60.93 million.
- Work Dynamics- Fee revenue: $497.70 million compared to the $444.57 million average estimate based on three analysts.
- Markets Advisory- Fee revenue: $704 million versus $767.34 million estimated by three analysts on average.
- Markets Advisory- Fee revenue- Property Management: $138.40 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $131.75 million.
- Markets Advisory- Fee revenue- Advisory, Consulting and Other: $23.10 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $26.66 million.
- Capital Markets- Fee revenue- Investment Sales, Debt/Equity Advisory and Other: $308.90 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $316.54 million.
- Capital Markets- Fee revenue- Valuation Advisory: $84.40 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $85.92 million.
- Capital Markets- Fee revenue- Loan Servicing: $38.10 million versus $39.75 million estimated by two analysts on average.
- LaSalle- Fee Revenue- Advisory fees: $95.30 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $93.54 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.1%.
- Work Dynamics- Fee revenue- Workplace Management: $195.10 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $191.89 million.
Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle have returned -1.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.