Allegheny Technologies (ATI) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Allegheny Technologies (ATI - Free Report) reported $1.03 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 0.6%. EPS of $0.55 for the same period compares to $0.53 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.02 billion, representing a surprise of +0.10%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +5.77%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.52.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Allegheny Technologies performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Sales- High Performance Materials & Components: $539.50 million versus $512.82 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +17.9% change.
  • Sales- Advanced Alloys & Solutions: $486.10 million compared to the $511.78 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -15.4% year over year.
  • EBITDA- Advanced Alloys & Solutions: $50.40 million versus $64.73 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • EBITDA- High Performance Materials & Components: $115.70 million versus $93.39 million estimated by three analysts on average.
Shares of Allegheny Technologies have returned -7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

