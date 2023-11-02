Back to top

Wendy's (WEN) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended September 2023, Wendy's (WEN - Free Report) reported revenue of $550.56 million, up 3.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.27, compared to $0.24 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.80% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $554.98 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.26, the EPS surprise was +3.85%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Wendy's performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Number of restaurants - Total: 7,166 compared to the 7,167 average estimate based on 10 analysts.
  • Same-Restaurant - U.S. 2.2% compared to the 3.5% average estimate based on nine analysts.
  • Number of restaurants - Company-operated - Total: 415 compared to the 416 average estimate based on eight analysts.
  • Number of restaurants - Franchised - Total: 5,607 compared to the 6,750 average estimate based on eight analysts.
  • Revenues- Advertising funds: $108.92 million versus $109.71 million estimated by 10 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.2% change.
  • Revenues- Sales at Company-operated restaurants: $234.72 million versus the 10-analyst average estimate of $237.20 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.6%.
  • Revenues- Franchise rental income: $57.57 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $58.62 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.5%.
  • Revenues- Franchise royalty: $130.09 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $149.56 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.4%.
  • Revenues- Franchise fees: $19.26 million versus $17.47 million estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Systemwide Sales- International: $467.40 million versus $455.11 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13.2% change.
  • Revenues- Global Real Estate & Development: $58.15 million versus $59.46 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Revenues- Wendy?s U.S: $457.24 million compared to the $461.83 million average estimate based on three analysts.
Shares of Wendy's have returned -1.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

