Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Crocs (CROX) Q3 Earnings

Crocs (CROX - Free Report) reported $1.05 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 6.2%. EPS of $3.25 for the same period compares to $2.97 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.03 billion, representing a surprise of +1.81%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +5.18%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $3.09.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Crocs performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Geographic Revenues- EMEALA: $142.83 million compared to the $143.33 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.3% year over year.
  • Geographic revenues- Asia Pacific: $175.20 million versus $158.71 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +26.5% change.
  • Geographic revenues- North America: $480.74 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $461.43 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8%.
  • Revenues- HEYDUDE Brand: $246.95 million versus $259.99 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -8.3% change.
  • Revenues- Crocs Brand: $798.77 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $765.77 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.6%.
  • Revenues By Channel- HEYDUDE Brand-Wholesale: $146.50 million versus $143.73 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Revenues By Channel- HEYDUDE Brand-Direct-to-Consumer: $100.45 million compared to the $102.16 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Revenues By Channel- Crocs Brand -Wholesale: $369.18 million versus $373.84 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenues By Channel- Crocs Brand -Direct-to-Consumer: $429.59 million versus $390.65 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenues By Channel- Total direct-to-consumer: $530.04 million compared to the $491.34 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenues By Channel- Total wholesale: $515.68 million compared to the $536.88 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Crocs have returned +2.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

