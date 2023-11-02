Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Allegiant Travel (ALGT) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Allegiant Travel (ALGT - Free Report) reported $565.36 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 0.9%. EPS of $0.09 for the same period compares to -$0.54 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $583.69 million, representing a surprise of -3.14%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -30.77%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.13.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Allegiant Travel performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Load factor - Scheduled service statistics: 87.5% compared to the 90% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Available seat miles - Scheduled service statistics: 4,280.03 million versus 4,412.46 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Average Fuel Cost Per Gallon - Total system statistics: 3.09 $/gal versus the three-analyst average estimate of 2.96 $/gal.
  • Available seat miles - Total system statistics: 4,433.77 million compared to the 4,533.03 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Average fare - Scheduled service statistics: $57.43 versus $68.76 estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Passengers - Total system statistics: 4,292,031 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 4,575,935.
  • Total scheduled service statistics revenue per ASM (TRASM): 12.78 cents versus 12.86 cents estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Operating CASM, excluding fuel - Total system statistics: 8.83 cents versus 8.84 cents estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Fixed fee contract revenue: $17.74 million versus $14.98 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.7% change.
  • Passenger revenue: $516.25 million compared to the $546.77 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of 0% year over year.
  • Third party products: $30.94 million versus $27.87 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +14.1% change.
  • Other revenue: $0.42 million versus $0.71 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -49.4% change.
Shares of Allegiant Travel have returned -13.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

