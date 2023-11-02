Back to top

Image: Bigstock

PENN Entertainment (PENN) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended September 2023, PENN Entertainment (PENN - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.62 billion, down 0.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.21, compared to $0.72 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.61 billion, representing a surprise of +0.84%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +266.67%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.33.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how PENN Entertainment performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- West segment: $135.10 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $131.65 million.
  • Revenues- Interactive segment: $196.30 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $176.24 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +23.7%.
  • Revenues- Midwest segment: $293.40 million compared to the $295.23 million average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Revenues- Northeast segment: $687 million compared to the $691.24 million average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Revenues- South segment: $308.20 million compared to the $312.90 million average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Revenues- Other segment: $4.50 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $9.11 million.
  • Revenues- Intersegment eliminations: -$5.10 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of -$7.11 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -36.3%.
  • Revenues- Food, beverage, hotel and other: $367.30 million versus $270.74 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +19.5% change.
  • Revenues- Gaming: $1.25 billion compared to the $1.36 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -5% year over year.
View all Key Company Metrics for PENN Entertainment here>>>

Shares of PENN Entertainment have returned -4.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


PENN Entertainment, Inc. (PENN) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise