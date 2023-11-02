Back to top

Organon (OGN) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Organon (OGN - Free Report) reported $1.52 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 1.2%. EPS of $0.87 for the same period compares to $1.32 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.59 billion, representing a surprise of -4.19%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -16.35%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.04.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Organon performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Established Brands- U.S.- Respiratory- Dulera: $40 million versus $29.24 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Established Brands- Int'l- Respiratory- Singulair: $88 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $91.98 million.
  • Revenue- Established Brands- U.S.- Respiratory- Singulair: $3 million versus $2.97 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Established Brands- U.S.- Cardiovascular- Cozaar/Hyzaar: $3 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.73 million.
  • Revenue- Women's Health- Nexplanon/Implanon NXT: $220 million versus $230.01 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Women's Health- Follistim AQ: $54 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $66.05 million.
  • Revenue- Biosimilars Total: $142 million compared to the $172.03 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Revenue- Women?s Health Total: $418 million compared to the $460.34 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Revenue- Other Total: $24 million compared to the $41.10 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Revenue- Established Brands- Non-Opioid Pain, Bone and Dermatology- Other: $74 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $64.40 million.
  • Revenue- Women's Health- NuvaRing: $37 million compared to the $42.29 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Revenue- Biosimilars- Renflexis: $69 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $69.35 million.
Shares of Organon have returned -10.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

