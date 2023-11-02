We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Ahead of Corsair Gaming, Inc. (CRSR) Q3 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
In its upcoming report, Corsair Gaming, Inc. (CRSR - Free Report) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.15 per share, reflecting an increase of 87.5% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $350.02 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 12.3%.
Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.
Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.
That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Corsair Gaming, Inc. metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.
Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Gaming and Creator Peripherals' will reach $98.77 million. The estimate points to a change of +2% from the year-ago quarter.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Gaming Components and Systems' of $251.24 million. The estimate suggests a change of +16.9% year over year.
Analysts forecast 'Gross Profit- Gaming and Creator Peripherals' to reach $32.59 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $31.79 million.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Gross Profit- Gaming Components and Systems' should arrive at $56.00 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $39.77 million in the same quarter last year.
Over the past month, Corsair Gaming, Inc. shares have recorded returns of -12.2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.1% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), CRSR will likely underperform the overall market in the upcoming period.