We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
DoorDash (DASH) Reports Q3 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
DoorDash (DASH - Free Report) reported a GAAP loss of 19 cents per share in third-quarter 2023, narrower than the year-ago quarter’s loss of 77 cents per share. However, the figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 57.78%.
Revenues increased 27.2% year over year to $2.16 billion and surpassed the consensus mark by 3.52%. The impressive growth was driven by strong performance in total orders and Marketplace GOV, alongside enhanced logistics efficiency and an increasing contribution from advertising.
The company’s shares have surged 55.5% year to date compared with the Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s increase of 30.3%.
Quarter in Details
In the third quarter of 2023, total orders increased 24% year over year to 543 million. Marketplace GOV increased 24% year over year to $16.8 billion.
DoorDash, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
DoorDash, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | DoorDash, Inc. Quote
Adjusted gross margin was 48.7% compared with the 47.4% reported in the year-ago quarter. The contribution margin was 29.6% compared with 24.7% in the year-ago quarter.
In the quarter under review, adjusted sales & marketing expenses increased 7% year over year to $413 million.
In the third quarter, adjusted research & development expenses surged 3.3% year over year to $126 million.
Adjusted general & administrative expenses decreased 19.4% from the year-ago quarter to $170 million.
Adjusted EBITDA was $344 million compared with the year-ago quarter’s adjusted EBITDA of $87 million.
Balance Sheet and Cash Flow
As of Sep 30, 2023, DoorDash had $3.82 billion in cash and cash equivalents compared with $3.46 billion as of Jun 30.
Cash flow from operations was $398 million in the third quarter compared with the second-quarter 2023 cash flow of $393 million.
Free cash outflow in the third quarter was $324 million, higher than the second quarter’s figure of $311 million.
Guidance
For the fourth quarter of 2023, DoorDash anticipates Marketplace GOV in the range of $17-$17.4 billion. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be $320-$380 million.
Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider
DoorDash has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Ballard Power System (BLDP - Free Report) , NetEase (NTES - Free Report) and Upstart (UPST - Free Report) are some other top-ranked stocks that investors can consider in the broader sector. While BLDP and NTES sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), UPST carries a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Ballard Power System shares have declined 31.1% year to date. BLDP is set to report its third-quarter 2023 results on Nov 7.
NetEase shares have gained 49.2% year to date. NTES is set to report its third-quarter 2023 results on Nov 16.
Upstart shares have returned 86% year to date. UPST is set to report its third-quarter 2023 results on Nov 7.